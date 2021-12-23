ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Alum Kapil Talwalkar Joins ‘Charmed’ Season 4 Cast (Exclusive)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” alum Kapil Talwalkar has joined the “Charmed” reboot’s fourth season on The CW. The Indian American actor, who played...

Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’s’ History-Making Couple on Showcasing Black Love Stories on Television

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on ABC on Dec. 21. “The Bachelorette” wrapped up its 18th season with a franchise-first: the dating series, which premiered nearly two decades ago, had its first Black winning couple. Leading lady Michelle Young fell in love with Nayte Olukoya, who ended the season with a televised engagement. The couple, very much still together, then sat down for a live TV interview to update America on their relationship progress. The pair are currently house-hunting, which was made easier, thanks to the show gifting...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Mandy Moore On Sharing 1st Holiday Season With Baby Gus, Making Her 'This Is Us' Directorial Debut (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore is looking forward to the holidays with her family. The 37-year-old actress is getting ready to celebrate the season with her baby boy for the first time. Moore walked the red carpet at the premiere of the sixth and final season of This Is Us, held at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's 9-month-old son, Gus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Goodbye to Issa, Molly and the Complex Friendship Love Story at the Heart of ‘Insecure’

SPOILER ALERT: This column includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Read Rae’s breakdown of the episode here. The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else (this time, Kendrick Sampson’s Nathan). As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

TVLine Items: Zoey's Playlist Vet Joins Charmed, Snowfall Teaser and More

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Kapil Talwalkar is taking a magical turn on The CW’s Charmed: The actor will recur during the upcoming fourth season (premiering Friday, March 11), our sister site Variety reports. Talwalkar is set to play Dev, an intense and charming “Gandharva,” a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice.
TV SERIES
fhhstoday.com

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” Review

The power to understand others’ emotions through musicals isn’t a typical theme in holiday movies. But it works in a new Christmas classic, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. The movie follows Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy) and her family after the death of her father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher). In Zoey’s mind, the perfect Christmas is one exactly like her dad always planned, so she recreates it to bring her family back together.
MOVIES
imdb.com

This Is Us' Mandy Moore: Rebecca Is Headed in an 'Inevitable Direction' (Sniff!) in the Show's Final Season

Those Rebecca-on-her-deathbed flash-forwards with which This Is Us likes to tease us every once in a while are tough on series star Mandy Moore, but maybe not for the reasons you’d think. “It’s sad, but it’s more of a challenge not to let my own emotions about where the scenes are going influence what’s happening to Rebecca,” Moore tells TVLine. “I don’t want those to bleed through. But wow,” she adds, laughing, “what a crazy journey of going through five-and-a-half hours of hair and makeup to play those scenes with Justin [Hartley] and Sterling [K. Brown].”
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date Announced in a Delightful Cast Video

In celebration of Bridgerton‘s Christmas bow one wondrous year ago, Netflix has a gift for fans: a long-awaited Season 2 premiere date for the racy and racially inclusive Regency-era drama. As announced by the series’ cast in the video above, the second season for the Bridgerton brood and the...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Do You Prefer a Final Season or Wrap-up Movie for Canceled Shows? (Poll)

Sadly, our favorite shows can’t last forever. But if we’re lucky, they go out as intended due to those on the series deciding it’s time to say goodbye or having enough time to craft a proper finale. Sometimes, however, that’s not the case, and a show can be canceled after filming has wrapped or what ends up being the series finale has aired. (Are we still upset about Prodigal Son? Yes.) But in some very fortunate cases, fans do get the closure they need, whether with a final season (or more) or a wrap-up movie. For example, shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Last Man Standing, and The Mindy Project went on to air multiple seasons after their original homes canceled them and they were saved. Lucifer and Manifest, originally on Fox and NBC, were both saved by Netflix for final seasons, though the former ended up ...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘The Jeffersons,’ ‘Bewitched’ & More Classic TV to Stream on Prime Video Now

Consider this a holiday gift for fans of vintage TV shows, as the below classics all arrived on streaming this month. The Jeffersons You’re already humming the joyous theme song, aren’t you? Thanks to his successful dry-cleaning business, fiery George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley), spirited wife Weezy (Isabel Sanford), and hip son Lionel (Mike Evans and Damon Evans) moved on up from Queens to New York’s Upper East Side on CBS’s 1975–85 spinoff of All in the Family. Like its predecessor, the sitcom seamlessly blended humor with groundbreaking issues, like interracial romance. Seasons 1–11 available Sanford and Son (Credit: Everett Collection) Sanford and Son Widower Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx) may have worked as a junk dealer, but this sitcom was comedy gold. Episodes of the 1972–77 series — NBC’s answer to issue-charged All in the Family, also from producer Norman Lear — centered around Fred’s clashes with levelheaded son Lamont.
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

Insecure: The End Doc Reveals Issa and Lawrence Weren't Initially Endgame

Insecure fans who aren’t in the #LawrenceHive weren’t the only ones rooting against an Issa and Lawrence reconciliation during Sunday’s series finale. As showrunner and executive producer Prentice Penny revealed in the beloved HBO rom-com’s documentary Insecure: The End, he had his doubts — as did co-creator and star Issa Rae, as well as Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence. (The film is now streaming on HBO Max and is airing on HBO throughout the month.)
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects EP, Dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, an Emmy-winning director and executive producer, has died. He was 58. Vallée, who was Canadian, died in his cabin outside of Quebec City, our sister site Variety reports. More from TVLineBig Little Lies: Who's Not Returning?Big Little Lies Boss Dashes Season 2 Hopes: 'There Is No...
CELEBRITIES

