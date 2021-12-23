ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snake and mammal venoms share common origin

By Okinawa Institute of Science, Technology Graduate University (OIST)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnakes, some lizards and even a few mammals can have a venomous bite. Although these lineages split more than 300 million years ago, their venoms have evolved from the same ancestral salivary protein, reported scientists today in BMC Biology. Researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate...

