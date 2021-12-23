ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested on domestic assault charges

wjtn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Alone actor Devin Ratray was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend earlier in the month during an argument, E! News reports. The 44-year-old, who played...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Insider

'Home Alone' star Devin Ratray charged after being accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend, according to reports

"Home Alone" star Devin Ratray was charged with domestic violence, multiple outlets reported. His girlfriend told police the actor strangled, punched, and threatened her, according to KFOR. Police arrested Ratray on Wednesday after he turned himself in, Fox News reported. The actor known for playing Buzz McCallister in "Home Alone"...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Tommy Lane, star of ‘Shaft’ and ‘Live and Let Die,’ dead at 83

Veteran actor and stuntman Tommy Lane has died at the age of 83. Lane — who starred in 1971’s “Shaft” and 1973’s “Live and Let Die” — passed away Monday at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The news was reported by his daughter Kamala, according to Variety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Brothers Among 3 Killed In Fiery Crash In New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two brothers from Manchester, New Hampshire were among three people killed in a car crash in New Jersey on Sunday. New Jersey State Police said a Honda crashed into a toll booth and went up in flames. Two children from Atlantic City, New Jersey were in the back of the car. A teenager was also killed and a 12-year-old girl was left with moderate injuries, police said. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tony” Khiev, 27-year-old Reachsieh “Johnny” Khiev, and 14-year-old Keotepie Khiev. The Khiev brothers had gone to Atlantic City to surprise their sisters and were returning from a shopping trip when they crashed at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway. The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about seven hours as a result of the crash. A toll attendant was also hurt. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
North Denver News

2 dead identified in murder-suicide in Denver – ~

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and police confirmed Wednesday that the shooting in a private neighborhood in Denver earlier this week, in which two people died, was a murder-suicide. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. A...
DENVER, CO
Public Safety
liveboston617.org

Outrage Among Police Officers as Photo Taken in BPD Headquarters Circulates

Controversy is swirling amongst Boston Police Officers and the community as a whole, following photos posted to social media which many are calling offensive. The photos, which appear to have been taken in the Boston Police Headquarters Media Room, was then posted on a Boston Police program’s official Instagram account.
BOSTON, MA
Radar Online.com

Lisa Marie Presley Pleads With Judge To Keep Divorce Records Sealed Following Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood’s Child Support Victory

Lisa Marie Presley is demanding her ex-husband Michael Lockwood's under oath declaration — filed in their nasty divorce — be kept from the public. According to court documents obtained by Radar, lawyers representing Elvis' only child are requesting a series of filings made by Lockwood continue to be sealed. Presley does not want what is in the documents to be known.
RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

29-Year-Old Son Suspected Of Shooting Parents Christmas Morning, Family's Mob Ties Revealed

Dino Tomassetti, a 29-year-old bodybuilding fanatic, has reportedly been arrested and charged with shooting his parents Christmas morning. According to The Daily Mail, Dino allegedly shot his 65-year-old father, Rocco Tomassetti, and his mother, Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti, around 10am Christmas morning at their 8,751-square foot Long Island mansion. Dino then reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

