Sarasota County, FL

‘Real-life Grinch’ stole Christmas decorations from yards in Sarasota County, deputies say

By Athina Morris
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman suspected of stealing Christmas decorations from yards in two area neighborhoods.

Deputies said the unidentified woman was seen taking inflatable lawn decorations from several yards in the Sarasota and Grove Pointe neighborhoods.

The agency released surveillance images of the suspect. She has dark hair and was wearing a black tank top and pink pants.

Deputies said she may have been driving a dark-colored Buick SUV with reindeer antlers and a red nose on the hood.

Anyone with information about the woman is being asked to call detectives at 941-861-4900.

Clearwater’s oldest unsolved homicide case reaches grim 53 year anniversary

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas Eve, 2021 marks the 53rd anniversary of Clearwater’s oldest unsolved homicide case. On Dec. 24, 1968, the bodies of Nick and Demetra Jeatran were found beaten to death inside their home on Jackson Road in Clearwater, according to a Facebook post from the Clearwater Police Department. Anyone with information […]
