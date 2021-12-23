‘Real-life Grinch’ stole Christmas decorations from yards in Sarasota County, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman suspected of stealing Christmas decorations from yards in two area neighborhoods.

Deputies said the unidentified woman was seen taking inflatable lawn decorations from several yards in the Sarasota and Grove Pointe neighborhoods.

The agency released surveillance images of the suspect. She has dark hair and was wearing a black tank top and pink pants.

Deputies said she may have been driving a dark-colored Buick SUV with reindeer antlers and a red nose on the hood.

Anyone with information about the woman is being asked to call detectives at 941-861-4900.

