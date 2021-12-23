ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Next: Rethinking Business Travel (Rebroadcast)

Cover picture for the articleSummer leisure travelers are out in full force. U.S. airlines are closer to returning to profitability and more and more planes are leaving airports full. However, new data suggests...

Axios What's Next

Send a photo of something cool and forward-looking that we can publish. Email: whatsnext@axios.com. 1 big thing: The lingering mystery of our return to work. In the 22 months since U.S. companies sent their workers home, they've collected droves of poll data, paid workplace consultants billions of dollars, and drafted plan after plan.
Over 4,000 Flights Canceled Nationwide on Sunday

4,000 flights have been delayed or canceled throughout the U.S. on Sunday (December 26th) during the current COVID-19 Omicron variant surge. According to Flight Aware, over 1,100 flights that were entering, departing or flying within the U.S. were canceled. Passengers of more than 3,500 also experienced delays as they took to the airports following Christmas Day festivities. However, over 12,000 flights globally are also on the delay list.
Travel Experts on Holiday Flight Cancellations: ‘Full Blown Meltdown’

According to the experts, 2021 holiday flight cancellations have reached a new level of chaos, with an additional 700 flights canceled today. “Good morning, Travel experts are not mincing any words,” said Kerry Sanders on The Today Show. “They are calling this a full blown meltdown. The day after Christmas, more than 1,500 domestic flights were canceled and now this morning we’re seeing 700 plus flights canceled plus another 600 that are delayed. Experts say ‘look if you’re traveling by air today, do yourself a favor, call the airline before you get to the airport. Then check again online. And once you get to the airport, if it looks like your flight is going to leave on time, then prepare yourself anyway for some bad news.”
COVID delays holiday travel for thousands: "Omicron is the Grinch that stole Christmas"

It was a difficult Christmas weekend for thousands of Americans because of the latest COVID surge. Twice as many people traveled for Christmas this year compared to last year, reports correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti, with many people arriving at homes impacted by COVID. And some people couldn't even get home at all; many travelers found themselves on epic and exhausting journeys after infections among pilots, crew and airline staff caused last-minute flight changes.
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already […]
