What’s Next: Rethinking Business Travel (Rebroadcast)

According to the experts, 2021 holiday flight cancellations have reached a new level of chaos, with an additional 700 flights canceled today. “Good morning, Travel experts are not mincing any words,” said Kerry Sanders on The Today Show. “They are calling this a full blown meltdown. The day after Christmas, more than 1,500 domestic flights were canceled and now this morning we’re seeing 700 plus flights canceled plus another 600 that are delayed. Experts say ‘look if you’re traveling by air today, do yourself a favor, call the airline before you get to the airport. Then check again online. And once you get to the airport, if it looks like your flight is going to leave on time, then prepare yourself anyway for some bad news.”

TRAVEL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO