Photography

Seeing Silence: One Photographer’s Mission To Find The World’s Quietest Places (Rebroadc

By WAMU 88.5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Mt. Everest, you might picture towering, snow-covered peaks. But what do you hear? What does a snowstorm atop the world’s highest peak actually...

Photographer Pete McBride Embraces the Sounds of Silence

Award-winning photographer and Roaring Fork Valley native Pete McBride has a new book out. Seeing Silence: The Beauty of the World’s Most Quiet Places could be considered an essay on the emergence of nature during a human pandemic. KDNK's Morgan Neely spoke with McBride about his Emmy-nominated film, Into the Canyon, and how the coronavirus pandemic catalyzed a personal transformation that involved less looking and more listening.
