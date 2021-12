The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today unveiled its shortlist of 15 films that will advance to the next stage of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars. Notable among omissions is Julia Ducournau’s Titane, the entry from France which won the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or — becoming only the second movie directed by a woman to scoop that prize. Elsewhere, there are no major shocks, though neither Costa Rica’s well-received Clara Sola nor Chad’s Lingui: The Sacred Bonds factor. Overall, 12 of the movies on the shortlist are ones we recently put forth as strong...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO