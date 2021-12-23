Lil Wayne To Headline The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

Power Access, the non-profit organization that produces the annual South Beach Jazz Festival (SBJF), in association with The Rhythm Foundation is excited to announce the headliner for SoBe in NoBe, The Opening Night of the 6th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival. The Grammy® Award Winning group, The Blind Boys of Alabama, will headline the 6th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival at the North Beach Bandshell on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 8:00 pm. The Donald Harrison Quartet will open for The Blind Boys of Alabama. Tickets range from $35 – $75. Miami Beach residents can use code LOCAL for a special discount on tickets. Club Level Tables (of 6) are available for $450. Tickets can be purchased at https://sobejazzfestival.com/tickets/
Comments / 0