Lil Wayne To Headline The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

Lil Rottie drops the music video for his latest single ‘Destiny’ which is available on all streaming platforms. This song and video is inspired by all of the trials and tribulations he went through in life. He was born and raised in New Jersey but is now living in Las Vegas to build a name and image for himself. He’s been working on perfecting his talent since he was 12 years old and plans to make a lifelong career out of it.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO