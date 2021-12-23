ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Wayne To Headline The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

lilwaynehq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne has been announced as a headliner for the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival, which will be taking place at the Memphis...

www.lilwaynehq.com

iheart.com

Lil Rottie Drops Official Music Video for "Destiny"

Lil Rottie drops the music video for his latest single ‘Destiny’ which is available on all streaming platforms. This song and video is inspired by all of the trials and tribulations he went through in life. He was born and raised in New Jersey but is now living in Las Vegas to build a name and image for himself. He’s been working on perfecting his talent since he was 12 years old and plans to make a lifelong career out of it.
MUSIC
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis in May: Foo Fighters, Three 6 Mafia among acts set to play Beale Street Music Festival

Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins and Three 6 Mafia will take the stage as Beale Street Music Festival's 2022 headliners. Memphis in May officials made the announcement Monday morning. Other artists set to perform include DaBaby, Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, Moneybagg Yo, The Glorious Sons, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Sarkodie, Dirty Honey, Soccer...
MEMPHIS, TN
myneworleans.com

Hangout Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup with Headliners Post Malone, Tame Impala, Halsey, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, ILLENIUM and Megan Thee Stallion

GULF SHORES, Al (press release) – Hangout Music Festival has announced the lineup for its highly anticipated return to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 20-22, 2022. The festival will serve as the official kick-off to summer with an epic weekend that brings together a diverse group of artists across the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country and more for the first time since 2019. Pre-sale registration is now open at www.hangoutmusicfest.com, and general on-sale begins Monday, December 13.
GULF SHORES, AL
State
Tennessee State
lilwaynehq.com

Feature Friday #248: Fall Out Boy – Tiffany Blews (Feat Lil Wayne)

For this week’s “Feature Friday” installment, I have picked a rock song from Fall Out Boy titled “Tiffany Blews” featuring a short auto-tuned guest appearance from Lil Wayne. The Fall Out Boy and Neal Avron-co-produced track appears on the American rock band’s fourth studio album,...
MUSIC
koxe.com

Take a look at Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen in the music video for ‘Broadway Girls’

Rapper Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen shut down Lower Broadway and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in the music video for their viral single, “Broadway Girls.”. Wallen first teased “Broadway Girls” in early October with a snippet of the track on social media. On Monday (Dec. 20), the GRAMMY-nominated rapper and country hitmaker surprised fans with the release of the new music video, directed by Jerry Productions and Justin Clough.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best dance music festivals

From the latest house DJs to world-conquering techno producers, British music festivals are a great way to catch the biggest and best dance music acts around. Here's our pick of the greatest UK dance music festivals, so you don't miss out on your very own summer of rave. Sorted.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Beale Street Music Festival 2022 Features Hometown Heroes Three 6 Mafia & Moneybagg Yo (Plus Pumpkins, Foos, & Lil Wayne)

The Beale Street Music Festival will return to the Fairgrounds in Memphis this spring, and they’ve shared their initial lineup today. It’s topped by Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, and the Smashing Pumpkins, but you have to believe the presence of Three 6 Mafia and Moneybagg Yo will be at least as much of a draw in Memphis. Other noteworthy names on the bill include Lindsey Buckingham, Modest Mouse, Soccer Mommy, Toad The Wet Sprocket, and DaBaby, who apparently is no longer in music-biz exile after his homophobia scandal this year.
MUSIC
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Click10.com

Grooving at the North Beach Music Festival

Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell this weekend for the North Beach Music Festival. Some fans traveled from as far away as Massachusetts and New York to rock out to smoking sets from The Motet, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Aqueous and Spafford; whose members also wrapped up Saturday night with an all-star jam!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Pasadena Star-News

Lil Wayne replaces Saweetie at New Year’s Eve concert at Coachella Crossroads

Lil Wayne will replace Saweetie as the headliner at the Coachella Day One 22 festival in the Coachella Valley on New Year’s Eve. DJ Diesel, the DJ persona of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, E-40 and Getter, will remain on the lineup happening at the Coachella Crossroads outdoor venue adjacent to the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
COACHELLA, CA
iheart.com

Ra Sossa On Highbridge, Upcoming Music With Lil Uzi Vert, New Project

Today on On The Radar we were joined by rising Bronx rapper Ra Sossa on the show! The young rapper and future label CEO stopped by the show to talk about his upcoming project "Now or Never", upcoming records with Lil Uzi Vert, Slayter, Dougie B as well sampling Destiny's Child on his latest single "Callin".
MUSIC
communitynewspapers.com

2022 South Beach Jazz Festival Headliner Announced The Blind Boys of Alabama to Headline the 6th Annual Festival

Power Access, the non-profit organization that produces the annual South Beach Jazz Festival (SBJF), in association with The Rhythm Foundation is excited to announce the headliner for SoBe in NoBe, The Opening Night of the 6th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival. The Grammy® Award Winning group, The Blind Boys of Alabama, will headline the 6th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival at the North Beach Bandshell on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 8:00 pm. The Donald Harrison Quartet will open for The Blind Boys of Alabama. Tickets range from $35 – $75. Miami Beach residents can use code LOCAL for a special discount on tickets. Club Level Tables (of 6) are available for $450. Tickets can be purchased at https://sobejazzfestival.com/tickets/
ALABAMA STATE
#Music Festival#Street Music#Beale Street#Three 6 Mafia#Dababy
papermag.com

JoJo Is Engaged

​The singer announced that she said yes to ​Saved By the Bell reboot star Dexter Darden. She posted photos and the videos from the proposal on Instagram, which happened at a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on her 31st birthday on December 20th. The actor also made sure to have their friends and family present during the momentous occasion.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song. The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Updates (@kardashianunit) The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner...
CELEBRITIES

