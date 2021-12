Theodore Kaczynski, the man known as the "Unabomber" who killed three people and injured 23 others during a 17-year mail bombing spree, has been transferred from a maximum security prison to a facility for inmates with health problems. Kaczynski, 79, has been serving a life sentence without possibility of parole at a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, following his 1998 guilty plea. But the Bureau of Prisons website currently lists his location as FMC Butner, a federal medical center located in North Carolina. A Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman told The Washington Post that Kaczynski had been transferred to FMC Butner on December 14 but declined to provide any details about his condition.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO