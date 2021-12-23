Prince Jackson continues father Michael Jackson’s tradition by buying toys for kids “He’d shut down the toy store while we walked through the aisles filling up our shopping cart”

Prince Jackson is doing everything he can to keep certain aspects of his father’s legacy alive.

According to the 24-year-old, his dad, Michael Jackson, used to shut down the entire store just to take him toy shopping--so he wanted to create that same experience for some deserving kids this holiday season. He posted about the sweet gesture on Instagram, posting some photos from the shopping spree he provided.

“This might be one of my favorite @heallosangelesfdn and @lapd_baseball events,” he wrote. “When I was younger my dad used to take us toy shopping and he’d shut down the toy store while we walked through the aisles filling up our shopping cart. It’s really special to me that I’m able to share this incredible experience with the families from Loreto Street Elementary School and Pacoima.”

Jackson continued, “It’s so cute to see how excited the kids get as they’re running through the aisles trying to grab their favorite toys and It was even better this year because I got to share this experience with my bro @kidslife. Thanks for coming out yo 👊🏼.”

He went on to thank they toy brand Mattel for letting him hold the event in their store and giving the children a discount.

“Also thank you to @mattel for hosting us in their awesome store and for giving the kids a 30% discount on all the toys to make their holidays even better! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he concluded.

Back in October, Prince opened up about the relationship he was with his siblings, Paris Jackson and Prince “Blanket” Jackson II.

MJ’s eldest son gave a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on October 28, where he talked about his father‘s emphasis on putting those closest to him above all.

“When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that‘s all you’ll ever have,‘” Prince shared on the daytime show.

“And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship,” he continued. “Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example. But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the ‘real world,’ my siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind.”