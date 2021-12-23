ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 9,387 new cases, 1,924,507 total as of Dec. 23, 2021

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svKeo_0dUh9caj00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, there were 9,282 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 22 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,924,507 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The statewide percent positivity for the week of [date] to [date] was [#]%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

There are currently 4,476 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 924 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report , there have been 177 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 35,960 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 10-16

County Positivity Rate
Lebanon 24.1%
Perry 22.4%
York 21.6%
Franklin 21.0%
Adams 19.9%
Juniata 19.8%
Mifflin 17.7%
Cumberland 17.3%
Dauphin 17.2%
Lancaster 16.96%

Statewide average: 9.3% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 17, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.8% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 67.7% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard .  (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 58.8% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on Dec. 23, 2021.

A total of 16,732,176 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 23, 2021.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

This Week in Pennsylvania: Dec. 26

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how State Republicans are not happy about the preliminary map of redistricted seats that was released. How Congressman Scott Perry declined to an interview about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Governor Wolf announces New Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Monday, Dec. 27 announced that he intends on appointing a new Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth. Leigh M. Chapman is replacing current Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenried, who will be serving in the Wolf administration as a special advisor to the governor. “Acting Secretary Degraffenreid has served with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
abc27 News

Harrisburg man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, “trying to save the earth” on Christmas Eve

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man after he set multiple Christmas wreaths on fire at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve. Peter J. Custer, 43, of Harrisburg, Pa. has been charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property. Custer referenced […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Whtm#Perry#Franklin#Adams#Pennsylvanians
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27 News

Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing, a year after pandemic restrictions forced viewers to watch it online. Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies but in fairly […]
DELAWARE STATE
abc27 News

Report says fewer people are struggling with debt in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Low to moderate income mid-staters are actually struggling less with delinquent debt than they were during the pandemic. That’s according to this report by the Federal Reserve Bank’s Philadelphia branch. In the York-Hanover area, for example, fewer low and moderate-income folks than before are struggling with delinquent car loans, mortgages, student […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abc27 News

Harrisburg police investigating deadly Emerald Street shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide after a man with at least one gunshot wound was found on the 500 block of Emerald Street, according to a CRIMEWATCH report from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. The man died at the scene. The report of shots fired first came in around 9:30 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

ICYMI: Five Midstate holiday stories you might have missed

(WHTM) — Because today is Christmas, this week’s ICYMI story is a little different from usual. From light displays to baby cows to holiday safety tips, here are some local holiday stories you may have missed. We hope you’re having a wonderful holiday! 1. Holiday light show helps Perry County twins battling cancer Kevin Kolak’s annual […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

Judge: Penn State can buy frat house where student fatally hurt

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Penn State can buy a former fraternity house where a student was fatally injured during a night of drinking and hazing. Centre County Judge Brian Marshall gave the university and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity’s national chapter six months to negotiate a deal, the Centre […]
PENN, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy