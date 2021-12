Demi Lovato has shaved their head to mark a “fresh start” for the new year.On Christmas Day, the musician posted a series of clips of themselves showcasing the new hairdo on Instagram against a snowy backdrop.“Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos #freshstart,” read the caption.Lovato also shared a snap of themselves on their Stories.In the Stories image, the 29-year-old singer is pictured wearing an all-black ensemble with a grey and white tie-dye cardigan over the top and a long silver chain necklace.The musician’s new look comes after the release of their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devis... the Art of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO