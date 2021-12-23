ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Disney Copycat Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwiches

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Bring some magic home with these Disney...

sunnyvale.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Aabha Gopan

Can Reese's Peanut Butter Cups shorten your life

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is a Hershey's chocolate candy product with peanut butter fill up. It's one of the most popular candies in America because of its contrasting salt and sugar flavors and rich texture. In 2021, Statista reported that over 15.93 million U.S consumers have five or more servings in 30 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Chocolate#Copycat#Home#Food Drink#Pooh S Corner Bakery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.
RESTAURANTS
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
expressnews.com

Recipe: Homemade Copycat McDonald’s McRib Sandwiches

Re-create the classic McDonald’s take on the McRib sandwich easily at home anytime you want. 1 cup Bull’s Eye Brown Sugar & Hickory BBQ Sauce. 4 Pepperidge Farm Soft White Hoagie Rolls with Sesame Seeds. 1 cup sliced white onion. 1 cup Best Maid Pickles Hamburger Slices. Insructions:...
RECIPES
The Independent

9 best vegan cheeses for pizza, pasta, toasties and more

How many times have you heard someone say they could not possibly go vegan because they love cheese too much? We imagine dozens.There was a time when those people could have been excused. Makers of plant-based cheese alternatives have taken a while to perfect their wares, which were not always the most appetising to eat. But now vegan cheese lovers are spoilt for choice.Today, countless brands offer cruelty-free fromage of all varieties imaginable. You can find cheddar, smoked, chilli, spreadable, grated, sliced and blue alternatives even in standard supermarkets.Until recently, most vegan cheeses available on the high street were made...
FOOD & DRINKS
notquitenigella.com

STUNNING Viennetta Ice Cream Cake Mangoes & Cream!

Dear Reader, your spectacular Christmas dessert is here! This Mangoes & Cream Viennetta is a cross between the iconic Viennetta ice cream cake and the beloved Weis Mangoes & Cream Bar. Best of all it is straightforward to make (pinky swear!) using a simple ice cream recipe and needs no ice cream maker or machine. There are layers of mango ice cream and salted coconut vanilla ice cream with white chocolate, coconut and mango curd on top! This is a seriously delicious ice cream cake and it is a pushy recipe Dear Reader! I called her Avery.
RECIPES
TheSpoon

Voyage Foods is Creating the Future of Coffee, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate

I don’t want to live a world where coffee and chocolate don’t exist. First off, I love all of these things dearly. Secondly, I imagine if the supply of these precious items runs out, this will lead to utter chaos amongst self-proclaimed coffee and chocolate “addicts.” Unfortunately, climate change threatens the ability to continue to produce these crops to the extent that they are produced today. However, a company called Voyage Foods wants to “future-proof” these foods by creating sustainable alternatives that taste exactly like coffee and chocolate and peanut butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
myleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Crunchy Clusters, Snappy Peanut Butter Balls

Christmas wouldn’t be the same without candy – candy canes, colorful ribbon candy and even boxes of chocolate covered cherries or mixed chocolates. However, there’s nothing like homemade candy to share with family and friends at Christmastime. Like Christmas cookies, we all have our favorite homemade candies...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy