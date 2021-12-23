Disney Copycat Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwiches

How many times have you heard someone say they could not possibly go vegan because they love cheese too much? We imagine dozens.There was a time when those people could have been excused. Makers of plant-based cheese alternatives have taken a while to perfect their wares, which were not always the most appetising to eat. But now vegan cheese lovers are spoilt for choice.Today, countless brands offer cruelty-free fromage of all varieties imaginable. You can find cheddar, smoked, chilli, spreadable, grated, sliced and blue alternatives even in standard supermarkets.Until recently, most vegan cheeses available on the high street were made...
Comments / 0