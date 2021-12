Ever stared at your kitchen after a meal and wondered who could have made such a mess? So have we. Washing up may be the least enjoyable part of cooking at home and often takes the longest. While cleaning as you cook may sound like a smart strategy, it's not quite realistic when there's little downtime during cooking. Not to mention, multitasking can lead to its own problems, including a burnt dinner.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO