Recent Faves

Hi friends! Happy Friday! How’s the week going? I hope you’re having a wonderful one so far. I can’t believe Christmas Eve is one week from today. I don’t even feel like I’m truly in the Christmas spirit this year… and it’s SO soon. We’ve been doing lots of fun and festive activities, but I’m not sure when I’ll actually feel like I’m *in it*, ya know? My brain is going a thousand miles a minute and I’m getting work stuff ready for Q1 and feeling kind of overwhelmed in a lot of areas. Yesterday, I finally got my life together while the girls were at school and wrapped a ton of gifts, which was a sigh of relief. Sending you a little note of solidarity and a hug if you’re feeling the same way this year.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO