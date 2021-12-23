Recent Faves

Blake Lively has the Regina George factor, minus the whole mean girl reputation: Incredible hair, razor-sharp wit…and if she wore Army pants and flip flops, we’d wear Army pants and flip flops. (See: Everyone who rocked flare jeans under a skirt in the early aughts.) So, when she launched Betty Buzz, a sparkling soda company, our interest was piqued: Was this a White Claw competitor? A La Croix killer? The ideal upsell to pair with Aviation Gin, the company her husband (some actor guy whose name escapes us) owns? We needed answers, so naturally, we had to sample a four-pack of all five flavors.
Comments / 0