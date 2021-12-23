ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Recent Faves

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Recent Faves I love sharing roundups of my favorites,...

sunnyvale.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

13 Holiday Mugs With Seasonal Designs & Nods To Your Fave Movies

Break out the hot chocolate and peppermint mocha creamer because these holiday mugs include nods to iconic movies like Elf. We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
SHOPPING
fitnessista.com

Friday Faves

Hi friends! Happy Friday! How’s the week going? I hope you’re having a wonderful one so far. I can’t believe Christmas Eve is one week from today. I don’t even feel like I’m truly in the Christmas spirit this year… and it’s SO soon. We’ve been doing lots of fun and festive activities, but I’m not sure when I’ll actually feel like I’m *in it*, ya know? My brain is going a thousand miles a minute and I’m getting work stuff ready for Q1 and feeling kind of overwhelmed in a lot of areas. Yesterday, I finally got my life together while the girls were at school and wrapped a ton of gifts, which was a sigh of relief. Sending you a little note of solidarity and a hug if you’re feeling the same way this year.
CELEBRATIONS
purewow.com

Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Mixers Will Be Your Fave Dry January Fix

Blake Lively has the Regina George factor, minus the whole mean girl reputation: Incredible hair, razor-sharp wit…and if she wore Army pants and flip flops, we’d wear Army pants and flip flops. (See: Everyone who rocked flare jeans under a skirt in the early aughts.) So, when she launched Betty Buzz, a sparkling soda company, our interest was piqued: Was this a White Claw competitor? A La Croix killer? The ideal upsell to pair with Aviation Gin, the company her husband (some actor guy whose name escapes us) owns? We needed answers, so naturally, we had to sample a four-pack of all five flavors.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
honolulumagazine.com

These Cocoa Bombs Are Our New Fave Way to Make Hot Chocolate

Sometime in late 2020, Regan Rosdil and Missy Miranda saw their first TikTok of a cocoa bomb. They watched the trendy treat bob in a mug of hot milk and were mesmerized when the chocolate shell melted, revealing a burst of mini marshmallows inside. With Rosdil furloughed from her marketing job at a Waikīkī hotel, the two friends had been looking to start a business around something cute and delicious that families could share. One year later, Rosdil and Miranda’s Cocoa Melts is a runaway hit on Instagram.
DFW Community News

Life changes lead to tamale sales

Selling shaved ice in the summer and tamales in the fall and winter months might sound a bit random, but one Wylie couple is having fun making it their seasonal hustle. In 2018, after successfully... Continue on to full article...
WYLIE, TX
DFW Community News

Kangaroo Coloring Pages

These kangaroo coloring pages are an excellent coloring activity for kids of all ages so download print our pdf file and let s get downright fun coloring! Bounce along with us as we color some fun and... Continue on to full article...
ENTERTAINMENT
DFW Community News

Gift Ideas For Rabbit Pet Owners

There is something about rabbits that you cannot resist. They are some of the cutest animals on earth, who can make even the most savage person melt with their round eyes and fuzzy features. Those who... Continue on to full article...
ANIMALS
DFW Community News

New Years Recipes and More

New Years Recipes and More New Years Eve and New Years Day are a wonderful time to celebrate and reflect on the past year, and to look forward with anticipation and hopefulness for what is to come! I... Continue on to full article...
RECIPES
NEWS10 ABC

Festive face masks could be the New Year’s party accessory for 2021. Here are our four favorites

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the world facing its second festive season with COVID-19, you might be wondering if you still need to wear a mask when you hit New Year’s or other holiday parties. It’s undeniably the most sensible choice, but festive face masks can make you look good at the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
DFW Community News

Top 10 Sellers of 2021

10. I have these on my coffee table in purple, definitely recommend! Turn on your JavaScript to view content 9. We love these because you can order short, regular or long. Jeni goes for the long,... Continue on to full article...
SHOPPING
aroundconcord.com

Fast faves with Liz Short

As the executive director of Five Rivers Conservation Trust, the Concord area’s nonprofit land trust, Liz Short knows the importance of conserving wild places, open spaces and working lands in local communities. So we asked Liz to tell us some of her favorite outdoor activities, and indoor treats, that she, her husband and their two daughters look forward to in the Concord area during the snowy season.
CONCORD, NH
DFW Community News

Amazon Galore!

I hope everyone had an amazing Christmas! I spent so much of my day yesterday reflecting on this entire year and trying to focus on the true meaning of Christmas. I said BIG prayers for this... Continue on to full article...
SHOPPING
DFW Community News

Snowman Pudding Cups

When it s cold outside the only thing to do is stay indoors and make fun things with the kids. These Snowman Pudding Cups are the perfect indoor activity plus, they serve up a tasty treat after too!... Continue on to full article...
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy