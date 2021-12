The decline in plastic bag usage in recent years is fueled by a desire to save our pennies as opposed to the planet, a new study has suggested.According to new research conducted by Nottingham University Business School’s N/LAB analytics centre, which looked at data on more than 10,000 consumers, shoppers who are shunning plastic bags on their supermarket shops are not at all influenced by the climate crisis.All retailers in the UK are required to legally charge 10p per bag.The study was conducted by looking at loyalty card transactions and examined the psychological and demographic predictors of single-use bag purchases.It...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO