Outcome reached in Kim Potter trial for Daunte Wright’s death
5 days ago
(MINNEAPOLIS) — An outcome has been reached in the trial of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. A decision is expected to be read between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET....
A New York man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at his apartment in Queens. Peter Ikonomou, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of 35-year-old Mindy Singer, the Queens County District Attorney's Office said.
A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
Nearly a year after three young boys vanished near their homes in Rio de Janeiro’s rundown northern sprawl, police have accused members of the city’s largest drug faction of murdering the children in reprisal for stealing an ornamental bird. The boys – aged nine, 11 and 12 –...
The Brooklyn Center Police Department has been preparing for the conclusion of the Kim Potter trial for months. Thursday afternoon, former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter was found guilty on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright last April during a traffic stop. Brooklyn Center police increased...
FAIRVIEW, NJ – Mye Johnson, 27-year-old New York City school safety agent was gunned down and killed outside an Astoria bar while celebrating her birthday with her friends. The three friends were ambushed by gunfire outside the bar as her two companions were also shot. Johnson was killed in...
After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
BOSTON (CBS) — Two women and one man were shot during the middle of the day near a Roxbury home on Monday. It happened on Schuyler Street before 2:30 p.m.
The man died from his injuries, according to Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller. The two women were taken to local hospitals.
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says the shooting “appears to possibly be a domestic incident,” but did not confirm that it was. Investigators haven’t said how the three people knew each other.
There was a large police presence in the area after the shooting because police said there was initially a report of a barricaded suspect.
“It is just really sad. This is a holiday season where we should be celebrating family and community and one another,” said former City Councilor Tito Jackson, who lives on the street where the shooting took place. “It makes you angry that this is happening.”
Miller said that the triple shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody after what police describe as a “domestic related” fatal shooting Monday morning in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 94th homicide of the year.
Police say it happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 3700 block of Park Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after an autopsy is completed.
With just four days left in 2021, Minneapolis is only three homicides away from matching the grisly record of 97. That was set in 1995, when the city was referred to as “Murderapolis.”
A Long Island mother of four who vanished nearly three weeks ago was allegedly fatally stabbed 20 times by her husband after he found out she had an affair, authorities said Friday. The body of Melissa Molinari, 38, was found Thursday wrapped in plastic in Rocky Point Pine Barrens State...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
An Avondale man who illegally carried a firearm to a family Christmas party wound up shooting two attendees, including an 11-year-old, when he fumbled the gun and it discharged — twice — prosecutors said. The family took his gun away and told him to leave the party. Tyquan...
A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
GARLAND (WBAP/KLIF) – The Garland Police Department said late Monday that a 14-year-old suspect wanted in the killings of three teenagers inside a local convenience store had been arrested. The shooting happened Sunday night at the Texaco on Walnut Street, near Downtown Garland. According to Garland PD, surveillance video...
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Robbinsdale home late Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Lake Drive at about 4:16 p.m. after a caller reported finding two deceased family member: a man and a woman.
Police don’t believe the homicides were random, and they say there’s no threat to the public.
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was arrested not long after he allegedly shot an off-duty police officer on Monday afternoon.
The West Orange store where the violence erupted was supposed to stay open until 10 p.m., but workers closed the place down early, CBS2’s Cory James reported.
Carlos Rivera showed James where the shooting took place inside Krauszer’s Food Store on Valley Road.
Authorities said that officer, who just happened to be inside the convenience store at around 3 p.m., stepped in to stop a robbery.
Rivera was working in the cooler when the fight broke out.
When asked how long the altercation...
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police have arrested three men and a woman in connection to the Sunday murder of a man whose body parts they allegedly left on a sidewalk under a miniature Christmas tree. The suspects were carrying a backpack with bloody knives and a machete; they are known members of […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot after a carjacking Monday night in southeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 100 block of Curley Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim, who was shot once. He was hospitalized, police said, but his condition is unknown.
Investigators believe the victim was trying to get into his car when three men approached him and tried to take his car. One of the suspects shot the man and the group took his car
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Note: Initial information reflected an attempted carjacking. Police now say the suspects successfully stole the car after the shooting
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot by police on Saturday after reportedly opening fire claimed to have bombs in and around his northwest Baltimore house, police said Monday. He has been charged with attempted murder.
Officers reported to the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area around 4:30 p.m. for a man, identified as 59-year-old Barron Von Coe, suffering from a behavioral crisis.
Coe reportedly told responding police about explosives in his house, and then produced a semi-automatic handgun and began shooting, police said. Officers returned fire, striking Coe. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. No officers or others were injured.
A box with tube-like structures, wires and a power source was found and was later determined to be inert and free of explosive material, police said.
Coe is charged with multiple counts of attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder, assault-1st and 2nd-degree, reckless endangerment, one count of firearm use/felony violent crime and handgun violations.
With the 25th anniversary of pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey's brutal slaying approaching, Boulder police released a statement, saying they are hopeful with new advances in DNA testing her killer will be finally caught. Now, JonBenét's half-brother John Andrew is blasting authorities, claiming their relationship is "one-sided" and they have...
