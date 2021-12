A man was arrested Sunday in connection with an October fatal shooting at a townhouse community in southwest Atlanta, police said. Jermaine Harlow was arrested in the area of Whitehall and McDaniel streets in the Mechanicsville neighborhood and was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest, police said. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO