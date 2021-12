This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. T-Mobile, AT&T, TikTok and other tech companies are scaling back their CES 2022 plans because of COVID-19 concerns. T-Mobile announced Tuesday that CEO Mike Sievert is no longer scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation either in person or virtually and that the company is planning to "significantly limit" its physical presence at the show. Meta and Twitter, meanwhile, said the same day that they'd decided not to attend in person.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO