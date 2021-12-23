‘Home Alone’ actor Devin Ratray arrested on domestic assault charges

Rome Police are investigating an armed robbery occurring Sunday (December 26th), at the Three Point Convenience store on Martha Berry Boulevard. Reports state that around midnight – two “white or light-skinned” males, walked into the store wearing masks, and pointed a handgun at the clerk’s face. The female clerk said one of the men was wearing a blue shirt, white gator face mask with a skull and crossbones on it, black gloves and brown Timberland shoes while the second suspect was wearing a green sleeveless basketball jersey, along with a gator style mask and brown Timberland boots. She added that he also had green eyes. Both men were around 5’8” to 5’9”.
