Public Safety

‘Home Alone’ actor Devin Ratray arrested on domestic assault charges

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Alone actor Devin Ratray was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend earlier in the month during an argument, E! News reports. The 44-year-old, who played...

www.weisradio.com

Insider

'Home Alone' star Devin Ratray charged after being accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend, according to reports

"Home Alone" star Devin Ratray was charged with domestic violence, multiple outlets reported. His girlfriend told police the actor strangled, punched, and threatened her, according to KFOR. Police arrested Ratray on Wednesday after he turned himself in, Fox News reported. The actor known for playing Buzz McCallister in "Home Alone"...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Actor who played 'Home Alone' brother arrested in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said. Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his...
OKLAHOMA STATE
State
New York State
Daily News

Mom slashed by stranger while walking with kids in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

A mother walking with her two children down a Brooklyn street was slashed by a knife-wielding stranger in an unprovoked attack, cops said Tuesday. The 41-year-old woman was nearing the corner of 45th St. and Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park with her children in tow when the attacker lunged at her about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. He slashed her in the stomach before running off toward Seventh ...
BROOKLYN, NY
weisradio.com

Rome Police Continue Investigation into Armed Robbery Occurring Sunday

Rome Police are investigating an armed robbery occurring Sunday (December 26th), at the Three Point Convenience store on Martha Berry Boulevard. Reports state that around midnight – two “white or light-skinned” males, walked into the store wearing masks, and pointed a handgun at the clerk’s face. The female clerk said one of the men was wearing a blue shirt, white gator face mask with a skull and crossbones on it, black gloves and brown Timberland shoes while the second suspect was wearing a green sleeveless basketball jersey, along with a gator style mask and brown Timberland boots. She added that he also had green eyes. Both men were around 5’8” to 5’9”.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Authorities Searching for Suspect in Weekend Shooting in Gadsden

Authorities are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting incident taking place over the weekend at a Gadsden-area convenience store. According to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, Dexterniey Procosia Deshynnette “Big Dex” Russell is wanted by the Gadsden PD in connection with the shooting, occurring around 6:15 Saturday evening in the 1100 block of West Meighan Boulevard.
GADSDEN, AL
Devin Ratray
Macaulay Culkin
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Woman Reported Dead By White Man She Met On Bumble, Family Says Police Won’t Investigate

The family of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields has raised concerns about the way Bridgeport, Ct. police is handling their investigation into her death. According to Westchester 12, the young woman’s death was reported by an “older white man” she had met on Bumble. She was reportedly discovered unresponsive on Dec. 12, then later passed away, though additional details abut her death have not been released.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
#Domestic Violence#Actor#Christmas#Disney#Home Sweet Home Alone#Abc Audio
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blavity.com

Woman Found Unresponsive After A Date With Older White Man. Police Said The Man Was A Nice Guy And Didn't Need To Be Questioned.

A Bridgeport, Connecticut, family is searching for answers after their 23-year-old daughter was found unconscious in her apartment and died days before Christmas. Lauren Smith-Fields was found unresponsive on Dec. 12 after a date with an unknown older white male who she met on the online dating app Bumble, Westchester News 12 reports.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

TREMONT, the Bronx — A man was caught on video attacking a woman in a Bronx apartment building, slashing her repeatedly during an argument, according to police. The NYPD said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the hallway of a residential building on East 180th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the […]
BRONX, NY
Public Safety
The Staten Island Advance

‘It hasn’t sunk in yet’: Family of Staten Island man killed on Christmas describe devoted dad, ‘right-hand’ to his mom

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two days after Rafael (Pete) Ramos was killed — on Christmas — inside a Concord apartment building, his family is left picking up the pieces. “His oldest son isn’t telling me that he knows, but he’s like frozen,” said Ramos’ mother, Ana Antequera. “Like maybe it hasn’t sunk in yet.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY

