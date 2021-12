Hi there, due to the recent log4j vulnerability we had to upgrade/do some workaround for our VMware products. We've used the following article https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2021-0028.html as guidance. A couple of days ago the solution for the Operations Manager was to upgrade it to the newest version 2.10.23 (the article seems to have removed that suggestion in the meantime, for some reason). During the upgrade of our Kubernetes clusters, several worker nodes were upgraded simultaneously. Usually upgrades went worker node to worker node and didn't drain 4 worker nodes at the same time. There also seems no way to change such behaviour, so it must be either a new feature or a bug.

