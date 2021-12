While it would certainly be unfair of us to blame all of the graphics card shortages over the last year on cryptocurrency mining demand, at the same time, it’s impossible to deny that it has certainly played a significantly huge factor. – One of the more frustrating aspects of this for consumers, however, is the fact that many AIB partners have (somewhat quietly we might add) been attempting, wherever possible, to tap into this lucrative source of income. No, they haven’t been shouting it from the rooftops, but given the situation at the moment, you wouldn’t really expect them to either, would you?

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO