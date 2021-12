Watching the Officer Kim Potter trial from Minnesota. She’s the officer who mistakenly drew her service revolver instead of her Taser and shot a man who happened to be black. This case wouldn’t even be on the air if the man was white. This trial is all about the Democrat-driven mantra about supposed injustice in our legal system against black people and that our nation is systematically racist. Black Lives Matter and other leftist organizations are threatening that if this officer is not convicted there will be buildings burning and people killed or injured, regardless if the officer is found innocent.

