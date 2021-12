ATLANTA – For nearly 2,000 years, the story of Saint Nicholas has captivated children and adults all over the world. It all started with the birth of a man named Nicholas of Bari on March 15, 270. He came from wealthy parents who died when he was young. He was known as Saint Nick, Nicholas the Wonderworker and Santa Claus for generations. Saint Nicholas is the patron saint of sailors, merchants, archers, repentant thieves, children, unmarried, and brewers all over the world. He is a legendary gift-giver who led rise to his tradition of Santa Claus.

ATLANTA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO