WASHINGTON — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Southeast DC earlier this month says her son is believed to be paralyzed from the neck down. In a statement from a lawyer for the Green family, the young boy's mother provided an update after her son was hit by a car while leaving school at KIPP DC Honor Academy just after 2 p.m. on December 10.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO