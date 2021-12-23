ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Man strikes bar patron with bar stool: Rocky River Police Blotter

By Julie A. Short/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Dec. 13 at 5:05 p.m. a resident reported the suspected theft of his watch. He suspects contractors working in the home were responsible. Detectives are investigating. On Dec. 14 at 3:35 p.m. a restaurant employee reported an assault. She said two men were at the bar when one started to...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man reports catalytic converter stolen day after it is repaired at a garage: Independence Police Blotter

A man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his car Dec. 6. The victim told police he had taken his car to a mechanic on Dec. 5 after hearing a loud noise from under the car. The mechanic reportedly found the catalytic converter loose and tightened it. The next morning, the victim said he heard a roaring noise when he started the car and found the catalytic converter missing and a saw blade under the car.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Rocky River, OH
City
North Olmsted, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Rocky River, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hilliard, OH
Cleveland.com

Phone scammer gets surprise call from police: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

A woman reported being scammed out of more than $1,500 Nov. 29 by two men claiming to be representatives from Publishers Clearing House. The men reportedly convinced the woman that she had won $3.5 million and a Mercedes Benz and the prizes would be delivered to her home by celebrities including Terry Bradshaw and Steve Harvey. The woman agreed to purchase gift cards in the amount requested in order to begin the prize award “process” before she realized she had been scammed. Police called the number provided by the victim and a man reportedly answered and identified himself by the same name he gave the woman, also stating that he was with Publisher’s Clearing House. When the officer identified himself, the man hung up. Police called back and the same man answered, identified himself by another name, cursed at the officer and hung up. The case remained under investigation at the time of the report.
BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire officials offer safety tips for Christmas season and beyond: Sun Postings

PARMA, Ohio – Christmas is over, but not the Christmas season, which means many people likely still have their Christmas trees and other holiday decorations in place. And while that keeps things looking festive, it can cause problems if a cut Christmas tree – which can dry out quickly if not watered daily – is part of the decorations. A dried-out Christmas tree can catch fire quickly and burn in a matter of seconds. The blaze easily could cause extensive property damage and possibly injury or death to those in the home.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
62K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy