Man strikes bar patron with bar stool: Rocky River Police Blotter

A woman reported being scammed out of more than $1,500 Nov. 29 by two men claiming to be representatives from Publishers Clearing House. The men reportedly convinced the woman that she had won $3.5 million and a Mercedes Benz and the prizes would be delivered to her home by celebrities including Terry Bradshaw and Steve Harvey. The woman agreed to purchase gift cards in the amount requested in order to begin the prize award “process” before she realized she had been scammed. Police called the number provided by the victim and a man reportedly answered and identified himself by the same name he gave the woman, also stating that he was with Publisher’s Clearing House. When the officer identified himself, the man hung up. Police called back and the same man answered, identified himself by another name, cursed at the officer and hung up. The case remained under investigation at the time of the report.

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO