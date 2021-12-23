ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assa Abloy Acquires 85.7% Stake In Poland-Based Małkowski-Martech

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Assa Abloy AB (OTC: ASAZY) has acquired ~85.7% stake in Małkowski-Martech S.A. from the Małkowski family, through an off-market transaction, for ~PLN 33 million ($8.08 million). Małkowski-Martech, listed on the...

