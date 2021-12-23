Assa Abloy Acquires 85.7% Stake In Poland-Based Małkowski-Martech

Alpargatas S.A., the Brazilian company behind Havaianas, has scooped up a 49.9% stake in sustainable footwear brand Rothy’s.
In a two-step transaction, Alpargatas will invest $200 million in primary capital followed by an offering to acquire approximately $275 million of Rothy’s shares from current stockholders, resulting in a post-investment valuation of $1 billion.
According to a release on the new investment, this transaction will fuel global growth for Rothy’s and expand its vertically integrated operations.
Rothy’s co-founders Stephen Hawthornthwaite and Roth Martin will maintain a significant equity stake in the business and continue to oversee operations.
Roberto Funari, CEO of Alpargatas, said in a...
