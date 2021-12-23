The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is offering grants for up to $200,000 in matching funds for downtown revitalization efforts in communities participating in the Oregon Main Street Network. The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant funds may be used to acquire, rehabilitate and construct buildings on properties in designated downtown areas statewide.
TEMPLETON — Throngs of people strolled up and down Main Street in Templeton on Saturday, Dec. 18, to participate in the first inaugural Christmas on Main Street. The Templeton Chamber of Commerce put on the event. “Our event started out as, just sort of brainstorming what we could do...
HUDSON (CBS) – Hudson is home to the best Main Street in America. That’s according to a national contest “America’s Main Streets,” with Hudson, Massachusetts being declared the winner. Local business owners and residents agree. “I think it’s great and I’m not surprised, really. I’ve...
With some wrangling of the details, Kennesaw City Council approved a 19-acre mixed use development at 2652 South Main St. Council approved the property for rezoning Monday, from light industrial (LI) to central business district (CBD), 3-1 with Nimesh Patel absent and Pat Ferris in opposition. Ferris was also the sole vote against the project application from Bulldog Acquisitions, LLC, citing concerns about traffic and the commercial component.
Holiday lights will remain in Civic Park through January 30. Lawrenceburg Main Street Facebook photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Local organizations, and residents have been recognized for their Christmas light displays. Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway Association has announced the winners of the Christmas in the Whitewater Valley Contest. In Dearborn...
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is requesting comments from the public regarding a resurfacing of Main Street from south of Pearce Place to Washington Avenue in Urbana. The project is presently in the development stage. It has an estimated cost of $580,000. A start date for the work was...
The Three Village Holiday Electric Parade returned to Main Street in East Setauket Sunday, Dec. 12. Last year a drive-thru version of the annual tradition was held at Ward Melville High School to comply with COVID-19 health protocols. This year, David Prestia, owner of Bagel Express in Setauket, led the...
CANTON—Canton Main Street is happy to announce the Canton Area Heritage Center as the December Spotlight of the Month.The Heritage Center is located at 111 S. Main St in downtown Canton. Canton Main Street helped launch the project, a museum to memorialize the farm implement industry, local history and notable people, by hosting a feasibility meeting in the fall of 2014. Following a positive discussion involving 30 invited persons, a museum steering committee was named.
The Cheboygan County Community Foundation supports economic activity throughout the county. For nearly 10 years, the CCCF has invested almost $300,000 in businesses, tourism and employment education throughout Cheboygan County, as well as along Main Street. Businesses such as Daddy Dolls and Michigan Ski Pole Company have benefited from foundation...
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WCTDC) – There's nothing like a little small town shopping to get you in the holiday spirit. This week's featured business has beautifully decorated their shop, and stocked the shelves with some great goodies. This quaint little country store with an old-fashioned vibe, reminiscent of those little shops you might find in the Great Smoky Mountains.
The Sonia King Trust is donating $100,000 to the town of Jonesborough to help fund the construction of sidewalks along East Main Street — something residents in the area have long asked for. “It was great news and exciting to hear that because it accelerates this project that we...
Marcus Aurelius once said, “The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.”. This statement is true on so many levels. One might even suggest in a roundabout way that the happiness and future of your community depends upon the quality of our thoughts and actions. Leaders and even entire communities often struggle with making meaningful and impactful decisions, often due to the fear of failure. The human mind will often avoid situations that instill fear. However, it is the leaders and communities willing to overcome the fear of the unknown that will ultimately make great strides.
The 2021 winners for D.C. Holiday Lights — those Main Street corridors participating in this year’s contest — have been announced. Check out where to find the BEST business holiday displays around the District. Most Georgetown: Martin’s Tavern (1264 Wisconsin Ave. NW) Most Creative Use of...
As many of you, my childhood memories begin in the 1940s following the end of World War II. Those who did not live during this period may find it hard to imagine the anticipatory and magical Christmas spirit of the Marion County community of that era. Adams Street, then called by most Main Street, was the focal meeting and shopping point of the season.
MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - A massive fire threatened downtown Malvern Monday night. Multiple crews from surrounding counties worked together to save Main Street. The blaze took out an iconic business as crews were battling the blaze since about 5:30 p.m. Monday. “We have multiple, multiple, multiple county alarms going off....
DOC FREDENBURG -- A veterinarian by training, Doc Fredenburg and his family would have deep roots in the local community for 125 years. This building, located east of the Main Street bridge, was originally a livery stable before becoming a garage. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg and Appalachian Power leaders celebrated the completion of the Main Street Renewal Project Monday morning. The project is now complete after years of work. The goal of the project was to replace aging water and electric systems, along with revitalizing the streetscape. Leaders say pedestrians...
