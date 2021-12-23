MAIN STREET

Marcus Aurelius once said, “The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.”. This statement is true on so many levels. One might even suggest in a roundabout way that the happiness and future of your community depends upon the quality of our thoughts and actions. Leaders and even entire communities often struggle with making meaningful and impactful decisions, often due to the fear of failure. The human mind will often avoid situations that instill fear. However, it is the leaders and communities willing to overcome the fear of the unknown that will ultimately make great strides.

