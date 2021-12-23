Get an extra 15% off 100 GB of cloud storage for our Christmas Sale

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
When your phone, computer, or other device runs out of storage space, cloud backups are typically the best option. They can keep your files, photos, and other data safe and accessible without the need to purchase another physical device. Named after European languages’ words for suitcases, Koofr Cloud Storage will keep your files safe, sound, and organized. Get it for an extra 15% off in our Christmas Sale when you use the code MERRY15. This deal gets you a 100 GB lifetime subscription for just $25.49.

If your phone, tablet, or computer has been warning you that you’re running out of space, or if you’ve been dreading that notification, Koofr is here to solve the problem. Use it to store and access videos, photos, images, documents, and files. Koofr encrypts your files and never tracks you so you know your information will stay secure and private.

In addition to providing storage space, Koofr helps you manage and organize your files. Take advantage of features to rename files and get rid of duplicates. Koofr is easy-to-use with a desktop app to conveniently access files on your remote computer. Move your files easily from any device and existing cloud account you may have like Dropbox or Google Drive.

With an average of 4.3 stars on Trustpilot and 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2, Koofr is widely recognized as a reliable and affordable cloud storage solution. Stop worrying about running out of space on your computer with a solid cloud storage system to back you up.

For a limited time, you can get an extra 15% off a 100 GB lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage. Use the code MERRY15 to get it for just $25.49 during our Christmas Sale.

The Hill

The Hill

