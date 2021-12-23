ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 16

ESPN
 4 days ago

The start-or-sit dilemma is part of managing a fantasy football team. Having the foresight to start the wide receiver who goes for 100 yards and a touchdown in a matchup while sitting a receiver against a shutdown cornerback is one of the keys to victory. For this version of...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFL Today, Week 16

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. EST. Ian Book is set to become the fourth starting quarterback for the Saints this season in this matchup of teams that have battled through adversity to reach the fringes of playoff contention in their respective conferences. New Orleans (7-7) has won two straight after a five-game skid, supported by a defense that gave up nine total points in those two games. Book takes over at QB for Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian, both of whom were among at least 15 Saints players testing positive for COVID-19. Miami (7-7) has won six straight following a seven-game slide and has a healthy Tua Tagovailoa at QB. The Dolphins have been less affected by the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping the league, at least this week.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Tyler Lockett
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Hou#Dak Prescott#Wsh#Ind#Ne#Nyg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
The Spun

This Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral Today

Tom Brady has made breaking records a common occurence over the course of his NFL career. At the age of 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to shatter barriers as he eyes an eighth Super Bowl ring. The latest instance of Brady’s brilliance came on Sunday afternoon when he...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy