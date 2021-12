Sea of Thieves is celebrating Festival of Giving, but after that, Grogmanay will kick off to take us into the new year. In this lush-ious live event, pirates will need to empty their tankards and then give it their all in several drunken challenges. You can be rewarded for imbibing with a unique new tattoo if you complete all of the Grogmanay challenges. Here's all you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO