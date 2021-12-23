ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams launch Super Bowl tickets sweepstakes

By City News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Rams are giving fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVI, to be played Feb. 13...

FanSided

Here’s the Vikings path to the playoffs after loss to Rams

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs but their loss to the Los Angeles Rams complicates their path to the postseason. With a 30-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday, despite Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions, the Vikings fell to 7-8 and put a dent in their playoff hopes.
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
The Spun

Packers Get Huge Defensive Boost For Saturday’s Game

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at a time where a lot of their challengers in the NFL are struggling to stay that way. And their fortunes just got a big boost on defense ahead of their next game. On Friday, the Packers announced that defensive lineman Kenny Clark...
