ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

How Exclusive Contracts Leave Writers and Actors Scrambling to Navigate Supercharged Job Market

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDXi4_0dUh3G9b00

At a time when the global content business is moving faster than ever, many writers feel like they’re still stuck in second gear by the nature of series deal contracts that haven’t kept pace with the times.

At present, networks, studios and streamers can hold writers and talent under exclusive deals for anywhere from nine months to more than a year in some cases, per standard series agreement deals. That prevents them from booking other jobs in that time without a complicated process of approvals, hindering scribes’ ability to chase other job opportunities. Actors are bumping up against the same restrictions in this moment of Peak TV employment levels for experienced thespians.

The constraints have been part of writer deals for a long time, but they were instituted at a time when broadcast was the only game in town and writers worked eight or nine months out of the year on seasons of at least 20 or more episodes.

But now, multiple TV lit and talent agents who spoke with Variety say that they have lower- and mid-level clients who are losing work due to exclusivity, exacerbated by multiple factors like the year-round development cycle and short-order seasons of 13 episodes or less. Writers get paid less because they work on fewer episodes, but they still face long contract holds.

The tension has been building for some time. The Writers Guild of America tried to address the problem in its last two master contract negotiations with the major studios and networks. But industry veterans say problems persist with contract terms outmoded for today’s marketplace.

“Short [season] orders are a major reason this is a problem,” one talent agent says. “My clients are working for fewer weeks and therefore making less money on a given job, but then they are being held under these exclusive deals for the same amount of time as if they were working on a 22-episode season.”

Laurie Espinosa, senior director of contracts for the WGA , says that complaints about short orders go back about a decade to when cable networks began pushing into prestige dramas. Espinosa says that Article 67 of the guild’s basic agreement was negotiated in 2014 to put limits on how long writers could be held to exclusivity.

“As far as we’re concerned, in terms of exclusivity, for those writers to whom the provision applies, they can’t be held exclusive after the last payment is due under their agreement,” she says.

Espinosa says that writers earning less than $350,000 in a given year are covered by the provision and that 60 days after the break in employment or a hiatus, they must be free to pursue other work. But a hiatus only exists if there are no writers working on a project.

“A hiatus isn’t really a hiatus if you have the showrunner and his or her No. 2 working on rewriting scripts, or polishing scripts,” she says. “That is actually not a true hiatus. So we’ve had some difficulties with that.”

Of course, it is entirely possible for networks and streamers to sign off on someone taking another job if the scheduling lines up. But there is no guarantee this will happen — and mid-level actors are feeling the pinch. A-list stars have the cachet to move between outlets and sign one-year deals for prestige limited series, while others are not so fortunate.

Getting approval can take time, and agents say that if it does not come fast enough, the other project can move on to other people for the open roles.

Network executives are recognizing that the status quo is untenable and that changes to the current system are inevitable.

“I definitely have seen exclusivity loosen as the orders have diminished,” one network casting executive says. “And as long as we put in protections for marketing and publicity, or airdates that won’t bump into our shows, I definitely find that we’re supporting it more.”

Whether or not that support will extend to all major networks and streaming services remains to be seen. What is clear, though, is that they will need to adapt if they want to avoid more strife with the creative community going forward. Given that labor organizations like the WGA and IATSE have made impressive strides in recent years, it seems inevitable that change is coming.

“I don’t see how they can keep going like this,” a TV lit agent says of networks and streaming services’ holds on writers. “If this keeps up, they are going to burn a lot of bridges.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Staggs-Kevin Mayer’s Media Venture Buys Faraway Road, Producers of ‘Fauda’ and ‘Hit & Run’

The roll-up media venture led by ex-Disney execs Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer has set its next acquisition: Faraway Road Productions, the Israeli entertainment company behind Netflix series “Fauda” and “Hit & Run,” Variety has confirmed. The deal for Tel Aviv, Israel-based Faraway — founded by and headed by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz (pictured above) — is the third for the still-unnamed company formed by Stagg and Mayer with the backing of private-equity company Blackstone. It’s a comparatively small tuck-in: The price tag for Faraway is under $50 million, according to a source familiar with the pact, compared with $3...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’s’ History-Making Couple on Showcasing Black Love Stories on Television

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on ABC on Dec. 21. “The Bachelorette” wrapped up its 18th season with a franchise-first: the dating series, which premiered nearly two decades ago, had its first Black winning couple. Leading lady Michelle Young fell in love with Nayte Olukoya, who ended the season with a televised engagement. The couple, very much still together, then sat down for a live TV interview to update America on their relationship progress. The pair are currently house-hunting, which was made easier, thanks to the show gifting...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Alum Kapil Talwalkar Joins ‘Charmed’ Season 4 Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” alum Kapil Talwalkar has joined the “Charmed” reboot’s fourth season on The CW. The Indian American actor, who played Tobin in the NBC musical dramedy and its follow-up special “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” for Roku, has been cast in a recurring role as Dev. The character is described as a handsome, intense and charming “Gandharva,” a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Showrunners Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco and Nicki Renna, all of whom have been involved with the show since its sophomore season, return for the new season. The cast includes returning cast members...
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

Vice Media, Writers Guild Reach Landmark New Contract

Vice Media has agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement with the Writers Guild of America, East, that consolidates the company’s four previous union contracts into one agreement. The new three-year collective bargaining agreement was ratified last week by Vice’s 160-member bargaining unit, the Guild announced in a press release on Friday.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Job Opportunities#Peak Tv#Wga
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
Variety

Joan Didion, Iconic Author and Screenwriter, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the author revered for her coolly dispassionate essays and novels such as “Play It as It Lays,” has died, her publisher confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday. She was 87. Knopf executive Paul Bogaards said the cause was Parkinson’s Disease. Along with her late husband John Gregory Dunne, Didion co-wrote screenplays for the films “True Confessions,” “A Star Is Born,” “The Panic in Needle Park” and “Up Close and Personal.” It was the 1968 essay collection “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” and 1970 novel “Play It as It Lays,” which she also adapted for a 1972 film, that secured her...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose from ‘West Side Story’ Begins to Pull Away with the Critics’ Groups

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
Variety

How the Uniforms in ‘Cyrano’ Help Get to the Heart of the Story

Joe Wright’s “Cyrano,” currently in theaters for an Oscar-qualifying run before opening wide Jan. 21, stays true to the Edmond Rostand play, beginning with a grand theatrical scene. Wright wanted to introduce all the social classes of the film in this scene, where nobles, bourgeoisie, peasants, militia and clergy mix in perfect harmony. It’s also where audiences are first introduced to Peter Dinklage’s Cyrano — a different interpretation of the usual giants schnozzed image of the character, and one that emulates the theatrical production Wright had seen in Connecticut starring Dinklage and Haley Bennett. “The idea,” says the director, “was that...
MOVIES
Variety

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Pushed Back to 2023

“John Wick” fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next installment as Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman continues his quest for vengeance. Lionsgate announced Wednesday that the action movie would push back nearly a year from its planned May 27, 2022 release date. “John Wick: Chapter 4” will now debut in theaters on March 24, 2023, according to a new video teaser. Directed Chad Stahelski, the fourth chapter in the “John Wick” saga stars Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Ian McShane. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten wrote the screenplay with...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Red Carpet Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

The red carpet premiere of Disney Plus’ “The Book of Boba Fett” has been postponed due to COVID concerns. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing the ‘Boba Fett’ fan event,” the studio said in a statement Wednesday morning. “It will be relocated to the 8th of February in celebration of the finale.” The special screening was originally scheduled for Jan. 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Expected guests were Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Ming-Na Wen, with more names to be announced at a future date. The latest “Star Wars” spinoff series is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Variety

Critics Choice Association Says Awards May Move to Late February or March; Voting Dates Pushed as Well

The Critics Choice Association says its postponement of the Critics Choice Awards will last at least six weeks, moving the show into late February or March. In a note to members on Thursday, the org said it will also require both vaccines and boosters of all attendees and staff when it is rescheduled. Also, because the show has been moved into later in the awards season, voting dates will be pushed, too, “to be consistent with our tradition of having the final round voting in the days just before our awards ceremony,” the group said. “We expect to announce these dates...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Variety

42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy