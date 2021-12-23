ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

One killed in I-480 crash

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– One man was killed during a one-car crash in Garfield Heights on Thursday.

It happened on Interstate 480 near Broadway Avenue.

Police said the driver was a 30-year-old Maple Heights man.

No other information was available.

