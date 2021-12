ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several storage units caught fire at around 5:30 am Monday morning. Firefighters were called to Uncle Scotty’s Mini Storage at Pershall Road and Lilac Avenue. Around five units were burned and 20 have some sort of damage. Firefighters are cutting through the roofs of the units to check for more hot […]

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO