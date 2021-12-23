Kitten Therapy Day becomes popular weekly event at Anaheim senior living community

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KNX) – The Meridian at Anaheim Hills found a “purrfect” way to bring some joy to its senior members every Wednesday.

“Kitten Therapy Day” has become a hit in the senior living community. It all started when employee Lori Irby would bring kittens she fosters from the ASPCA Los Angeles to her office.

“People would come into my office to visit the kittens or if someone was having a bad day, one of my co-workers or my executive director would bring the person into my office just to visit with the kitten to cheer them up,” she explained to KNX.

Irby said the weekly event makes residents smile and helps to get them out of the room.

“A resident could be having a bad day or not want to leave their room and then they know it’s Kitten Therapy Day and they’ll get dressed and come out of their room and then once they’re holding a kitten, it’s just total transformation.”

“It relaxes [the senior citizens], even if they’re frustrated, calms them,” Sheena Paden, The Meridian activities director, said.

Resident Angela Shockley told KNX she can’t get enough of the little fur babies.

“They don’t ask for anything,” she said. “It’s just…they wanted to be loved.”

“I just love [the kittens],” Charlotte Tunnell remarked. They’re so darling.”

Irby said the event is also great for the foster kittens, as it prepares them for their forever home.

