ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Police: Officer shoots and kills man holding woman at knifepoint in Akron

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pemrr_0dUh2MPk00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department says an officer shot a man who was holding a woman at knifepoint when he refused to put down the weapon.

Police said patrol officers responded to a domestic violence call from a woman who said her estranged husband, for whom she had an active order of protection, forced his way into her home.

Ohio Military Reserve to help with staffing issues at Cuyahoga County jail from COVID surge

According to a news release, responding officers found the man, who is 58, holding the woman at knifepoint.

This happened at about 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of 26th St. SW.

Officers tried to convince the suspect to put the weapon down, but police say he refused. Eventually, an officer used his Taser.

Police said the suspect was still able to hold onto the knife and the victim. A second officer fired his duty weapon, hitting the suspect, the press release stated.

Officers rescued the woman and called EMS.

The suspect was pronounced on the scene. He has not been identified.

The officers involved have also not been identified. They both have approximately seven years of experience with the Akron Police Department .

Per department policy, both officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

“Members of the Akron Police Department value every human life and the loss of life in this incident is not the outcome we wanted,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

Plane crashes on roof of house while homeowners are inside

“Regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning, we will be releasing the body-worn camera footage to the public in a timely fashion,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “Our residents expect and deserve the highest degree of transparency and accountability regarding any use of deadly force by an Akron Police Officer. Releasing this footage will allow the public to see for themselves what occurred, including the moments leading up to the event.”

The investigation is being conducted by members of the APD Major Crimes Unit with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The case will be reviewed by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

Alison Yaeger-Harr
3d ago

I'm sorry to hear a shot had to be fired but sometimes it has to be done!! That woman was in a terrible position and the officer took necessary action to keep her from being killed!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 shot at Parma Armory

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at the Parma Armory. On December 23, police say a 43-year-old man had an accidental discharge of a Glock 17, 9 mm handgun. A single bullet from the gun went through the man’s hand and then hit a woman in the […]
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Ohio Military Reserve#Covid#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crews pulling out smashed cars, looking for answers after parking garage collapsed in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Two days before Christmas, hundreds of Lakewood residents are spending the night away from home after the underground parking garage of their high-rise apartment building collapsed. Thursday night, crews were still sifting through debris and pulling crushed cars from the rubble.  There are no reports of injuries, but all residents were […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy