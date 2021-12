M’colleague Eduardo reviewed the original, PC version of Evil Genius 2: World Domination back in March. He found it to be an enjoyable and entertaining management sim, which was sometimes a bit slow but had plenty to keep you engaged. At the end of November, the game finally arrived on consoles and I’ve recently been taking a look at the PS4 version. Management and RTS games have always had a troubled history on consoles owing to the quite restrictive controller limitations. Most games in this style require quite complicated interfaces with a wide variety of buttons, meaning mapping all of them onto a controller is an uphill struggle. I’m pleased to report that Evil Genius 2 has been ported successfully and despite the controls taking a little while to get used to, you are able to successfully manage your evil empire as successfully as ever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO