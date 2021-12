Horror fans have already been given a number of different looks at the upcoming Scream in the form of photos, posters, and a teaser, though the latest poster offers a new look at the united cast of new and returning characters, while also coming with the tagline that confirms, "The Killer Is on This Poster." Given how, throughout the course of the entire franchise, fans have always wondered about the identity of the killer behind the Ghostface mask, this poster potentially confirms the candidates for the possible villain, or merely plays into fan speculation, as the inclusion of Ghostface on the poster is an obvious inclusion of the killer. The new Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO