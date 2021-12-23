Marines Deny 96 Percent of COVID Vaccine Religious Exemptions, Discharge 169 Members
"The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps' mission," the Marine Corps...www.newsweek.com
when I was in the Marines, it was God, Corps, Country it seems like Obama really perjed the services and installed Leftist, Socialist yes asses that do the bidding of the politicians anymore. These young men and women in uniform are as healthy as anyone can be Natural immunity trumps any FAKE NOT a VAXCINE where it is causing so many young people to get very sick and awhole lot of deaths. Like I said those who are calling the orders are Breaking the Newmanberg Code by doing all this. God help our Republic. It is being destroyed from within.
