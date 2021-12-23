Rep. Richard Littlefield: Putting actions of county delegation in context

I propose the goal of the Belknap Delegation is to eliminate Gunstock. This removal of commissioners without cause is the first step. I had been bewildered by this until I recently got a crash course in the Free State Project. Numerous members of our delegation belong to this extremist libertarian group and support its utopian ideology (Norm Silber, Dawn Johnson, Mike Sylvia, Ray Howard). They quietly infiltrate local governments as Republicans or Democrats, whichever is more likely to win. Locally, Gunstock is making money, but that doesn’t matter to the ideology. At their extreme they don’t believe in paying for public education or most regulation, never mind government involvement in running a county owned business. As a cautionary tale read what Grafton recently experienced under the control of this group. "A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear: The Utopian Plot to Liberate an American Town."

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO