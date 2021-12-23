ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Rep. Richard Littlefield: Putting actions of county delegation in context

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

What has the Belknap County Delegation done since the 2020 election that made our county solidly red?. With all the sour feelings and emotions put into the recent pieces against the delegation, I feel it's necessary to put some things into context for our residents. Earlier in the year,...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

New York City Racial Justice Commission Votes To Put 3 Proposals On 2022 General Election Ballot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Racial Justice Commission voted Monday to put a trio of proposals on next year’s general election ballot. The proposals include adding “a statement of values to guide government,” establishing “a racial equity office, plan and commission,” and to “measure the true cost of living.” “The goal is to education New Yorkers on the opportunity to turn out and vote on these proposals and on the substance of the proposals themselves,” said Anusha Venkataraman, executive director of the commission. The commission invited New Yorkers to join a march to the city clerk’s office to deliver the proposals on Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
laconiadailysun.com

Leonard Witt: Delay in vote to accept vaccine funding will be a deadly one

As the omicron COVID variant spreads rapidly throughout the nation, New Hampshire is at a distinct disadvantage. Here’s why: Back in October the state’s Executive Council’s Republican majority voted down $27 million in federal money earmarked for outreach to get vaccines into more people’s arms. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock-delegation dispute now in judge’s hands

LACONIA — Intervention by the court is necessary in order to stop the Belknap County Delegation from summarily removing three Gunstock Area commissioners. Court action is unwarranted because there are no plans to remove any commissioners and because judicial interference in this matter would be inappropriate. These competing arguments...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belknap County, NH
Government
County
Belknap County, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Heidi Preuss: Looks like goal of county delegation is to eliminate Gunstock Mountain Resort

I propose the goal of the Belknap Delegation is to eliminate Gunstock. This removal of commissioners without cause is the first step. I had been bewildered by this until I recently got a crash course in the Free State Project. Numerous members of our delegation belong to this extremist libertarian group and support its utopian ideology (Norm Silber, Dawn Johnson, Mike Sylvia, Ray Howard). They quietly infiltrate local governments as Republicans or Democrats, whichever is more likely to win. Locally, Gunstock is making money, but that doesn’t matter to the ideology. At their extreme they don’t believe in paying for public education or most regulation, never mind government involvement in running a county owned business. As a cautionary tale read what Grafton recently experienced under the control of this group. "A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear: The Utopian Plot to Liberate an American Town."
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rep. Richard Littlefield: Gerrymandering maps coming from both parties

Mr. Carlos Cardona brought up problems with the majority's Congressional Districts 1 and 2 redistricting maps in his latest letter to the editor. However, I would like to talk to you about a glaring issue with the minority's district map: It's gerrymandered in favor of the Democratic Party. New Hampshire...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#The Daily Sun#Arpa#Gunstock
Daily Review

Parish Council puts off action on controversial district expansion

FRANKLIN — At the last scheduled meeting in a contentious year Wednesday, the St. Mary Parish Council put off consideration of a potentially contentious piece of legislation. The ordinance would expand St. Mary Gravity Drainage District No. 2’s boundaries to include the Avoca Island and Bateman Island areas, making...
MORGAN CITY, LA
laconiadailysun.com

Rep. Gregg Hough: Gunstock was intended to be used by Belknap County residents

I would like to commend the Laconia City Council on the recent passage of a resolution in support of Gunstock. It is great to see the council formally express conservative values that we all share, and it is my hope that the principles outlined in the resolution serve as a guide in future operations of the Gunstock Area Commission regarding Gunstock.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/14)

Action from the Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Barton County Commission meeting:. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes: -Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, presented a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. These approved orders are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

House redistricting will give Laurens County additional reps

Laurens County, S.C. – Assuming the South Carolina Senate approves the recently completed House of Representatives redistricting map, Laurens County will gain an additional two representatives and still keep a resident House member. House District 16 Rep. Mark Willis said the House gave approval last week and last Monday...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy