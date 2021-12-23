'Our Hearts Are Broken': Community Mourns Death Of Girl Just Days Before 17th Birthday

Madison Lynch-Dingee Photo Credit: Our Lady of Lourdes High School

A Hudson Valley community is mourning the loss of a girl who died just days before her 17th birthday.

Dutchess County resident Madison Lynch-Dingee, of Salt Point, died in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 82 in the town of Washington on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to authorities.

Madison was a junior at Our Lady of Lourdes High School.

"Today our hearts are broken," the school said in the announcement about Madison's death.

"We ask our entire school community to pray for Madison, her mother Louise and her father Richard," the school said.

Other organizations have also shared social media tributes to Madison, including her former lacrosse team.

"Madison was a 2023 Monarch for several years. Our hearts are broken for Madison, her family, her friends, and her school community," Dutchess Monarch Lacrosse Facebook page posted. "Please keep Madison and her family in your thoughts and prayers this holiday season. Hug your loved ones tightly tonight. Rest In Peace, Madison. Once a Monarch, always a Monarch."

"The Dingee Family and mine are completely devastated," wrote Diana Romero, in a Facebook post. "We lost our girl Madison Lynch-Dingee yesterday. Life is so fragile 50 minutes before her death Rich was planning a dinner date with his little girl to celebrate."

Romero said Madison was just a week from celebrating her birthday.

