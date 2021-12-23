ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Quarterback Connor Bazelak to Enter Transfer Portal

By Michael Shapiro
 4 days ago
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak announced Thursday he will enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Tigers.

Bazelak threw seven touchdowns in his freshman year with Missouri in 2020 en route to SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He tallied 2,548 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 games this season, though he did not play in Wednesday's Armed Forces Bowl due to a leg injury.

"This has been a tough decision that I have been thinking about for the last several weeks, but I wanted to be available for my team one last time in the bowl game," Bazelak wrote Wednesday. "After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career."

Redshirt freshman Brady Cook earned the start for Missouri on Wednesday night. Cook threw for 238 yards and one touchdown, though the Tigers fell short in a 24-22 loss to Army.

Missouri finished the 2021 season at 6–7. The program has not posted a winning season in each of the last three years.

Comments / 0

