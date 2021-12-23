Klay Thompson's teammates encouraged by his progress

A couple of weeks ago, Klay Thompson joined his Warriors teammates in a scrimmage. Try as he might, Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn’t stop Klay from dropping buckets on his head.

On Wednesday, Thompson’s teammates discussed his impending return – and it sounds like the Splash Brother is rounding into form as he builds up his conditioning.

“Internally I was kind of embarrassed, because he was scoring on me,” Toscano-Anderson said. “Like, this dude just came off injury for over a year and he’s competing. So that just goes to say, he looks like he hasn’t lost a step. He’s explosive.”

That’s quite the honest endorsement from Toscano-Anderson.

Draymond Green half-joked recently that Thompson will be used as a stretch four when he returns to the Warriors. Looney, Golden State’s lone healthy true big man, said he matched up against Thompson in a recent scrimmage, too.

“He’s always going to shoot the ball well, but he seems really confident in his body and the way he’s moving,” Looney said. “He’s going up for dunks, he’s playing physical. When a guy’s coming off injury, when you see that much confidence in a guy, that means he’s getting really close, getting really ready. Exciting to see.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Warriors are targeting a January return for Thompson, with Jan. 9 (vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers) and Jan. 18 (vs. the Detroit Pistons) serving as the most probable return dates. There’s an outside chance Klay could return Jan. 3 against the Miami Heat, too.

Thompson recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the Warriors’ title aspirations and said the team’s dynasty window is still wide open. Looney said he can’t wait to get Klay back on the floor.

“Klay has been one of the best two-way players in the league when he left,” Looney said. “He doesn't have to try and save the world. He can just come in, fit in and be himself.”

Golden State has ensured that Thompson’s return will happen in front of the home fans at Chase Center. Owner Joe Lacob expects it to be one of the greatest moments in franchise history.

Ditto for Toscano-Anderson, an Oakland native who was rooting for Thompson long before they were teammates.

“He’s beloved by Warrior fans and the entire Bay Area,” Toscano-Anderson said. “He’s a legend here now. That’s coming from a true hometown kid. I can only imagine what it’s going to be like from the fans. I, myself, am excited to see him back out there, just to experience that moment.

“That’s what sports are about. Yeah, playing the game and all that stuff is what we actually do it for, but just seeing fans in the arena, feeling that energy, getting those cheers, it’s an amazing feeling. He deserves that. He’s done so much for this organization and for the Bay Area. I know that he will get a standing ovation, but I hope it’s for like three, four minutes, because he’s well deserving of that.”