Hancock County, MS

Port Bienville awarded grant to improve rail storage yard

By WXXV Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort Bienville in Hancock County is one of two ports to receive grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve port facilities. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the 25 awards in 19 states totaling more than $241 million that were awarded through the Maritime Administration’s Port...

WGAU

Improvements coming to Port of Brunswick

Improvements are coming to the Port of Brunswick thanks to a substantial grant. The Department of Transportation announced yesterday the port will receive nearly 15-million-dollars to make changes that will allow larger ships to dock. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WLBT

Construction on $150M Jackson tech district slated to begin next year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction is slated to begin next year on the first phase of a $150 million tech district planned near downtown Jackson. “We are targeting a ground-breaking and have gotten permission for the first building- the headquarters, for next year,” said Dr. Nashlie Sephus. “We hope to break ground on the Innovation Station by the middle of next year.”
JACKSON, MS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Port of Brunswick lands $14.6 million federal grant

ATLANTA – The Port of Brunswick is receiving a $14.6 million grant to add a fourth roll-on/roll-off vessel berth at the Colonel’s Island Terminal, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Thursday. The project will address supply chain challenges at the nation’s second busiest Ro-Ro cargo port and...
BRUNSWICK, GA
cbslocal.com

City Of Davis Awarded $2.7M Grant To Improve Central Park

DAVIS (CBS13) – A local park will soon be getting a cool new look. Central Park in Davis is a popular place for people to gather all year round. “It brings everybody together,” said Davis resident Emily Kim. The five-acre open space is right in the heart of...
DAVIS, CA
Houston Chronicle

Port of Houston receives $18.3M federal grant to improve facilities, supply chain

The Port of Houston received a $18.3 million federal grant to increase its container capacity as the Biden administration tries to alleviate supply chain problems caused by the global pandemic. The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday awarded more than $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects to improve...
KTLA

Buttigieg awards $241M in grants for America’s ports, including $52M to boost rail capacity in Long Beach

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods. The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. Next year, the amount of money for […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Mining Journal

Small business grants awarded

MARQUETTE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that communities across Michigan were awarded a total of about $1.1 million in grants aimed at supporting local small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development corporation’s Match on Main grant program. Upper Peninsula recipients included the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for the Ore Dock Brewing Company, and $25,000 for Superior Culture; the city of Houghton, $25,000, for Bruce Rundman, doing business as Good Times Music; and the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for Shilts Enterprises Inc., doing business as Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts. MEDC’s Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are a Certified Redevelopment Ready community.
MARQUETTE, MI
MarketWatch

Pete Buttigieg awards $241M to ease port bottlenecks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, part of the Biden administration’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods. The transportation money is being made...
wxxv25.com

Martin Bluff Road widening project begins in Gautier

Over in Gautier, the Martin Bluff Road widening project is now under way. The $8.2 million project will add a shoulder and curbs, a median, and turn bays in the center lane of the two-lane road. Sidewalks will also be added leading up to Martin Bluff Elementary School. The project...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

MDOT updates progress of road projects in South Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation provided updates on highway projects in South Mississippi. “Dozens of projects are moving forward throughout southeast Mississippi, and each one of them is geared toward improving safety and increasing Mississippians’ quality of life,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. Several projects were...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Aberdeen port receiving $4M for rail line

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The City of Aberdeen Port is receiving $4 million in federal money to build a railway that’ll allow for easier transport of materials. U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., made the announcement Thursday in a joint news release.
ABERDEEN, MS
southsoundbiz.com

Port of Tacoma Gets $15.73M Grant for Storage Capacity

The Port of Tacoma announced this week that it had been awarded a $15.73 million grant through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) to assist with the construction of an off-dock container support facility. “As we continue to see increasing levels of marine cargo activity at...
TACOMA, WA
wxxv25.com

Jackson County Acadian Ambulance medics recognized

Two medics serving Jackson County have been recognized for going above and beyond in their duties. Acadian Ambulance employees Evan McGlothen and Bryan Flaxbeard were honored as the Jackson County Regional Medics at a virtual event last month. McGlothen is an associate quality improvement coordinator for Acadian’s Jackson County region...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

Community Policy