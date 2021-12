The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial resumed deliberations on Monday morning after a four-day break over the holiday weekend, which saw the British socialite spend her 60th birthday behind bars on Christmas. Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in prison in 2019 while awaiting his own trial. Over about 16 hours of deliberation last week, the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO