FURIA founder and co-CEO Jaime Pádua explained to Dexerto why their new League of Legends team represents the start of a new era for the Brazilian organization in the esport. When people talk about Brazil’s League of Legends scene, FURIA is not a name that comes up in the discussion about the nation’s top teams. Aside from a fourth-place finish in the 2019 Winter Split and a third-place finish in the 2020 Summer Split, the team has not been a contender within the CBLOL, the country’s top league for the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO