Bronx, NY

Bronx home invasion: Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint

By Mark Sundstrom, Nicole Johnson
 4 days ago

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Two men robbed a Bronx family at gunpoint in their Bronx home after one of the suspects posed as a UPS deliveryman on Monday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said the couple’s two young grandchildren were with them at their Morris Heights apartment around 5 p.m. when a man holding a box announced himself at their door as UPS.

Surveillance video from the building shows the suspect wearing a brown jacket and a brown winter hat with what appear to be hand-drawn “UPS” letters attached to the front.

When the 60-year-old grandmother answered the door, the man shoved his way inside the apartment and revealed he had a silver revolver inside the box he was carrying, police said.

A second unidentified man then walked into the apartment, authorities said.

At gunpoint, the pair demanded that the woman, her 63-year-old husband and their grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, use zip ties to bind themselves, officials said.

According to police, the two thieves proceeded to steal property from the home, including two iPhones, an iPad and personal documents.

The duo also gained access to a safe and the children’s piggy bank, making off with more than $7,500 in cash, authorities said.

Security footage showed the two suspects fleeing the apartment building with the stolen property and cash.

The four family members were not physically injured, police said.

The first suspect was described by authorities as a man with a medium build, last seen wearing a brown winter hat, a brown face mask, a brown jacket, a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect was described as a man with a medium build, last seen wearing a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 1

Harold Jones
3d ago

Help those grandparents,those guys should never get out of jail,thank god they didn’t harm the children, but one of the grandparents could have had a heart attack,get them 💰💰

Reply
2
 

