Brooklyn Avenues staff who work with young people experiencing homelessness say the holidays can be a tough time because of the emphasis on family. “Usually during the holidays that’s what the messages are, so for a lot of people experiencing depression or any other significant mental health issues, these are triggering times,” said Rachel Hatch with Brooklyn Avenues. “It’s really important for us to give them a meaningful experience.”

HOMELESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO