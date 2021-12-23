ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House amplifies Trump on vaccines

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeaL6_0dUgxSOX00

The Biden administration has amplified former President Trump ’s endorsement of COVID-19 vaccines amid the recent spike in cases across the country.

In an interview with The Daily Wire, Trump shot down suggestions from host Candace Owens that vaccines don't work, saying “if you take the vaccine, you’re protected.”

“Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form,” Trump said on Tuesday's episode of "Candace."

“People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine,” he added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki retweeted a clip of the interview on Thursday, writing "Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines."

Trump was booed over the weekend when he told former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly that he has received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Psaki told the media on Thursday that Trump and Biden have not communicated directly, but praised the former president for his message on vaccines.

“We are grateful that the former president got the booster. We’re also grateful that he made clear in a recent interview that they’re effective and they’re safe. And that’s an important message for anyone to hear,” Psaki said.

"This is not a partisan issue. This is about saving lives, communicating accurate information, pushing back against inaccurate information, and in this particular case, the former president did that,” she added.

The U.S. is currently dealing with a winter surge of COVID-19 infections as the new omicron variant spreads across the nation.

In her daily press briefing on Wednesday, Psaki said she wasn't sure how much Trump's vouching for the efficacy of vaccines would change behavior.

“We can’t assess what that will mean, or how people will digest that, or if it will change their behavior if they were opposed to getting boosted or opposed to getting vaccinated. We certainly hope so,” Psaki said at the briefing.

A Kaiser Family Foundation study last month showed that unvaccinated adults are three times more likely to lean Republican than Democratic.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Will Trump's followers listen to Trump on Covid vaccines?

Donald Trump's rhetorical record on vaccines and autism. . His rhetoric over the summer on booster shots was hardly any better. But last week, the former president was surprisingly constructive on the issue of Covid-19 vaccinations. It began last Sunday when the Republican acknowledged having received a booster, adding that the vaccines have "saved tens of millions of lives worldwide." Soon after, when President Joe Biden noted that the vaccines were developed during his predecessor's administration, Trump expressed his delight.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
POTUS
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden White House

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you. Yeah, the only person missing in that White House with those dancing nurses was Mr. George Orwell. None of us understand it but there's a lot we don't understand. Jesse, great job. Thank you, sir.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Daily Wire#Fox News
Axios

Trump to Candace Owens: “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine”

Former President Trump pushed back against doubts about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens released Wednesday. Why it matters: Despite being vaccinated himself, Trump has sometimes given mixed signals to his supporters on whether they should take the shot. Trump-supporting communities,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Axios

Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community. What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."
POTUS
Fox News

Biden White House owes Trump admin an apology: Crenshaw

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUS
AOL Corp

White House Press Secretary expresses regret over answer on free COVID testing

Before President Biden announced a new plan Tuesday to distribute 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans in January, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed her own dismissive response to the idea of such a proposal just two weeks earlier. While briefing the press at the White House on...
POTUS
Fox News

Psaki doesn't deny White House COVID-19 outbreak

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday did not deny that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, saying breakthrough cases are to be expected even though Biden's staff is "99%" vaccinated. During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked whether there is currently a coronavirus outbreak...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

424K+
Followers
51K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy